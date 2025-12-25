Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Bus Accident in Karnataka
A tragic bus accident in Karnataka's Chitradurga district resulted in the death of at least nine people. President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences to the victims' families and wished for the fast recovery of the injured. The accident occurred when a sleeper bus was hit by a truck.
A devastating bus accident occurred in Karnataka's Chitradurga district, claiming the lives of at least nine individuals. President Droupadi Murmu has extended her deepest condolences to the families affected and voiced hopes for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.
The tragedy unfolded when a sleeper bus, carrying 32 passengers, collided with a speeding truck, which resulted in the bus catching fire. Reports indicate that the majority of the passengers were burned alive.
President Murmu took to social media to express her sorrow: 'Deeply pained by the tragic bus fire incident in Chitradurga, Karnataka, which has led to the loss of lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured.'
