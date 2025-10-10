Left Menu

Singapore's Leap into Autonomous Bus Services: Pioneering Public Transportation

Singapore's Land Transport Authority has awarded a consortium led by MKX Technologies and MOGOX to pilot an autonomous bus service by 2026. The initiative marks Singapore's first Level 4 autonomous public bus project, aiming to connect major hubs in real-world scenarios. MOGOX's advanced technology will lead the development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:04 IST
Singapore's Leap into Autonomous Bus Services: Pioneering Public Transportation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) of Singapore recently announced a major contract with a consortium led by MKX Technologies and MOGOX, for the pilot of autonomous bus services in Singapore. This initiative is set to establish the country's first Level 4 autonomous public bus project, marking a significant milestone in public transportation innovation.

By mid-2026, autonomous buses will begin operations on routes including Service 191 in one-north and Service 400 along Marina Bay and Shenton Way. This project will integrate autonomous buses into Singapore's public transport system, connecting major hubs such as Marina Bay Cruise Centre and Gardens by the Bay, fostering a seamless and modern transit experience.

With advanced L4 full-stack autonomous driving technology, MOGOX is pivotal in this project, collaborating with partners MKX and BYD to provide cutting-edge R&D and integrated systems for autonomous vehicles. This collaboration promises to enhance public transport safety and efficiency, further reinforcing Singapore's position as a leader in technological advancement.

TRENDING

1
Queensland's Energy Strategy: Coal Persistence Until 2040s

Queensland's Energy Strategy: Coal Persistence Until 2040s

 Australia
2
ACES India and BSNL Accelerate Mumbai's Connectivity with Advanced 4G and 5G Solutions

ACES India and BSNL Accelerate Mumbai's Connectivity with Advanced 4G and 5G...

 India
3
Devastating Earthquake Rocks the Southern Philippines, Sparks Tsunami Warnings

Devastating Earthquake Rocks the Southern Philippines, Sparks Tsunami Warnin...

 Global
4
Russian Strikes Paralyze Kyiv: Energy Infrastructure Under Siege

Russian Strikes Paralyze Kyiv: Energy Infrastructure Under Siege

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025