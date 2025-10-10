Singapore's Leap into Autonomous Bus Services: Pioneering Public Transportation

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) of Singapore recently announced a major contract with a consortium led by MKX Technologies and MOGOX, for the pilot of autonomous bus services in Singapore. This initiative is set to establish the country's first Level 4 autonomous public bus project, marking a significant milestone in public transportation innovation.

By mid-2026, autonomous buses will begin operations on routes including Service 191 in one-north and Service 400 along Marina Bay and Shenton Way. This project will integrate autonomous buses into Singapore's public transport system, connecting major hubs such as Marina Bay Cruise Centre and Gardens by the Bay, fostering a seamless and modern transit experience.

With advanced L4 full-stack autonomous driving technology, MOGOX is pivotal in this project, collaborating with partners MKX and BYD to provide cutting-edge R&D and integrated systems for autonomous vehicles. This collaboration promises to enhance public transport safety and efficiency, further reinforcing Singapore's position as a leader in technological advancement.