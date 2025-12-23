MoSPI to Hold Second Consultative Workshop on GDP, CPI and IIP Base Revision

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is organising the Second Pre-release Consultative Workshop on the Base Revision of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) on 23 December 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The workshop forms part of MoSPI’s ongoing efforts to ensure transparency, methodological rigour and stakeholder consultation in the revision of India’s key macroeconomic indicators.

The First Pre-release Consultative Workshop was held earlier on 26 November 2026 in Mumbai, marking the beginning of structured engagement with stakeholders on the proposed revisions to the statistical series.

Objective: Transparency and Stakeholder Feedback

The primary objective of the workshop is to share the proposed methodological and structural changes being undertaken as part of the base revision of GDP, CPI and IIP, and to seek feedback and comments from users and experts. The consultations are aimed at ensuring that the revised series accurately reflect structural changes in the economy, evolving consumption patterns, technological advancements, and improvements in data availability and statistical practices.

Broad-Based Participation

The workshop will bring together a diverse spectrum of participants, including eminent economists, experts from financial institutions and the banking sector, subject-matter specialists, users of core official statistics, and senior officials from Central and State Governments. The participation of such a wide group of stakeholders is expected to enrich discussions, provide user perspectives, and help familiarise data users with the key changes proposed in the revised statistical series.

Distinguished Dignitaries at Inaugural Session

The inaugural session of the workshop will be graced by senior policymakers and economic leaders, including Shri Suman K. Bery, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, as the Chief Guest. Other distinguished dignitaries include Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, Dr. Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI, and Shri N. K. Santoshi, Director General (Central Statistics), MoSPI.

Their presence underscores the importance of the base revision exercise for economic policymaking, fiscal planning, and informed public discourse.

Technical Sessions and Open House Discussions

Following the inaugural session, the workshop will feature dedicated technical sessions on GDP, CPI and IIP, accompanied by open house discussions. These sessions will provide participants with detailed insights into the rationale, scope and implications of the proposed changes, while also offering an opportunity for interactive dialogue and clarification.

A booklet containing brief concept notes on the proposed revisions to GDP, CPI and IIP will be shared with participants to facilitate informed and constructive discussions.

Strengthening Credibility of Core Economic Statistics

Through this consultative process, MoSPI aims to strengthen transparency, foster informed dialogue, and ensure broad-based consultation ahead of the release of the revised GDP, CPI and IIP series. The initiative reflects the Ministry’s commitment to maintaining the credibility, relevance and robustness of India’s official statistics, which serve as a critical foundation for economic analysis, policymaking and investment decisions.

