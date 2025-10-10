ADB President Strengthens Canada Ties to Boost Asia-Pacific Cooperation on Energy, Trade, and Investment

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda concluded a significant visit to Canada this week, reaffirming the enduring partnership between ADB and Canada and underscoring new opportunities for collaboration in private sector development, energy security, and resilient supply chains across Asia and the Pacific.

“Canada has been a trusted partner of ADB for more than half a century, and this visit reinforced our shared commitment to creating opportunities for sustainable growth across Asia and the Pacific,” said President Kanda. “From the ASEAN Power Grid to critical minerals development, we discussed concrete pathways where Canadian expertise and capital can deliver lasting impact in the region while creating economic opportunities at home.”

Strategic Engagements in Ottawa

In Ottawa, President Kanda met with Secretary of State for International Development Randeep Sarai, where discussions centered on advancing joint development goals, including climate resilience and gender equality. He also took part in an Armchair Discussion at Global Affairs Canada, moderated by Deputy Minister Christopher MacLennan. During the event, Kanda outlined ADB’s strategic initiatives aimed at mobilizing private capital and deepening regional integration. He emphasized the bank’s role in leveraging blended finance and risk-sharing mechanisms to attract global investors to infrastructure and clean energy projects in Asia’s fast-growing economies.

Expanding Trade and Investment Dialogue in Toronto

In Toronto, President Kanda held a high-level meeting with Alison Nankivell, President and CEO of Export Development Canada (EDC). The two leaders discussed ways to boost Canadian trade and investment in Asia and the Pacific, particularly in sectors where Canada has demonstrated global leadership—such as clean technology, sustainable infrastructure, and critical minerals.

The dialogue focused on how EDC and ADB can collaborate to channel more private sector capital into sustainable development initiatives that align with both countries’ climate and economic priorities.

Partnership with the Private Sector

President Kanda also attended a roundtable luncheon hosted by international law firm Gowling WLG, where he met with top Canadian business executives. The discussions revolved around how ADB can support Canadian companies in navigating emerging opportunities in Asia’s infrastructure and renewable energy sectors. Kanda highlighted the potential for Canadian pension funds, institutional investors, and banks to play a major role in financing Asia’s infrastructure needs—estimated at $1.7 trillion annually. He emphasized that ADB’s guarantees and innovative financing instruments could mitigate investment risks and enhance returns for private investors.

Alignment with Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy

The visit reinforced the strong alignment between ADB’s strategic priorities and Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy. Both share an emphasis on economic resilience, climate action, gender equality, and inclusive growth. Canada views the Indo-Pacific as a key region for economic diversification and sustainable partnerships, while ADB continues to serve as a crucial platform for development cooperation and private investment mobilization.

President Kanda’s meetings underscored that the Indo-Pacific region’s energy transition and supply chain diversification present new avenues for Canadian engagement—particularly in green energy, digital infrastructure, and mineral value chains that support clean technology manufacturing.

Longstanding Partnership and Contributions

Canada, a founding member of the ADB since 1966, has consistently contributed to the institution’s development mission. Over the decades, Canada has provided more than $516 million to ADB trust funds, including $267 million to the Canadian Climate and Nature Fund for the Private Sector in Asia. These contributions have catalyzed private investment in climate-focused projects and promoted gender equality across developing economies in Asia and the Pacific.

As ADB and Canada mark nearly six decades of partnership, President Kanda’s visit reaffirmed a shared vision: fostering sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth through collaboration, innovation, and investment.