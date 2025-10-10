EIB Joins Europol’s Secure SIENA Network to Strengthen EU-Wide Anti-Fraud Cooperation

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced a major step in bolstering its anti-fraud and anti-corruption efforts by joining Europol’s Secure Information Exchange Network Application (SIENA) — the European Union’s flagship platform for the rapid and secure exchange of sensitive information among law enforcement agencies and European institutions.

This move deepens cooperation between the EU’s financial arm and Europol, marking a significant enhancement in the EIB’s capacity to combat fraud, corruption, money laundering, and other financial crimes that threaten the integrity of EU funds and projects worldwide.

Strengthening Financial Crime Prevention in the EU

By connecting to SIENA, the EIB becomes part of a secure communication network that already links EU law enforcement authorities, European agencies such as Eurojust, Frontex, and OLAF (the European Anti-Fraud Office), as well as partner countries beyond the EU. The platform allows these entities to share operational and strategic intelligence in real time, improving coordination on investigations that often span multiple jurisdictions.

Monique Koning, Inspector General of the EIB, highlighted the importance of this milestone for the Bank’s transparency and governance framework:

“For the EIB, participation in SIENA is a strategic move that enhances our ability to collaborate with law enforcement on fraud, corruption, and other financial crimes. It enables us to exchange intelligence swiftly and securely, allowing timely responses to protect EU and EIB financial interests. This connection reinforces our commitment to upholding integrity and accountability in all EIB operations.”

The EIB’s Inspectorate General’s Investigations Division will be the primary liaison point using SIENA, enabling the secure exchange of investigative information with law enforcement and anti-fraud authorities across Europe.

Europol: Strengthening Europe’s Shield Against Financial Crime

Europol’s SIENA platform serves as the backbone for secure communication among law enforcement actors across the EU and beyond. It is designed to handle classified or sensitive information with the highest standards of security, confidentiality, and data protection. The system facilitates both operational exchanges—such as case coordination, evidence sharing, or intelligence alerts—and strategic cooperation on broader crime prevention efforts.

Catherine De Bolle, Europol’s Executive Director, welcomed the EIB’s participation:

“Today’s signature demonstrates our shared commitment to ensuring the solid protection of EU funds and the financial integrity of the Union. Reinforcing our cooperation with the EIB adds another key actor to Europe’s collective efforts to fight fraud, corruption, and money laundering. Connecting to SIENA means joining a trusted and secure community of European and international law enforcement agencies.”

The EIB’s integration into SIENA follows the Working Arrangement signed between Europol and the EIB in 2021, which laid the groundwork for structured information sharing and joint anti-fraud efforts. The expansion of this partnership marks a new level of operational cooperation, aligning with the EU’s broader anti-corruption and anti-money laundering agenda.

A Stronger EU-Wide Network for Financial Integrity

The EIB, as the EU’s public bank and one of the world’s largest multilateral lenders, manages billions of euros annually in financing infrastructure, innovation, and climate action projects. Given its vast financial footprint, safeguarding its funds from misuse is critical to maintaining public trust and ensuring sustainable development outcomes.

The Bank’s Fraud Investigations Division is already responsible for probing allegations of fraud, corruption, collusion, coercion, and obstruction in EIB-financed operations. Joining SIENA significantly enhances the division’s operational capabilities, enabling faster and more secure collaboration with national authorities investigating irregularities involving EU funds.

In recent years, cross-border financial crime has become increasingly sophisticated, often involving complex networks that operate across multiple legal jurisdictions. This has made cooperation between financial institutions and law enforcement agencies more vital than ever. SIENA’s technology provides the infrastructure needed for real-time intelligence exchange, helping authorities detect and disrupt illicit financial flows before they cause wider economic harm.

Reinforcing Europe’s Collective Defence Against Fraud and Corruption

The partnership between the EIB and Europol reflects the EU’s collective strategy to protect public funds and ensure transparency across its institutions. It also aligns with the European Commission’s initiatives to strengthen the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), which investigates crimes affecting the EU’s financial interests.

By joining SIENA, the EIB joins a network of over 1,500 competent authorities across the EU and beyond—further reinforcing the “Team Europe” approach to combating fraud, corruption, tax evasion, and money laundering.

The enhanced collaboration between the EIB and Europol represents a powerful statement of intent: that Europe’s financial institutions and law enforcement agencies are united in safeguarding the EU’s economic integrity, ensuring that every euro invested delivers its intended benefit to citizens and communities.