Tide's £500M Bet: Transforming India's SME Landscape
British business management platform Tide plans to invest £500 million in India by 2026, creating over 800 jobs in a year. This investment strengthens its commitment to India's vast SME market, as the country becomes a pivotal hub in Tide's global expansion strategy.
British business management platform Tide has announced a significant investment of £500 million in India, slated for 2026. This strategic move aims to create over 800 jobs within the next 12 months, expanding its Indian workforce to 2,300 employees.
Originally committed to a £100 million investment in 2021, Tide has surpassed expectations, deepening its long-term dedication to India's rapidly growing small and medium enterprise (SME) market. The investment emphasizes Tide's mission to leverage India's world-class talent pool and entrepreneurial ecosystem for global expansion.
CEO Oliver Prill highlighted India's critical role in Tide's growth, stating that the country's vibrant SME market and talent are instrumental to their success. Following substantial funding of USD 120 million, Tide's valuation rose to USD 1.5 billion, reinforcing its strategic focus on India as a key driver of its international operations.
