Air India's Technical Turbulence: A 787 Enigma

Tata Group-owned Air India faced a disruption on October 9 as its Vienna-Delhi flight was redirected to Dubai due to unforeseen technical issues. The airline confirmed a safe landing without divulging specific details.

The Federation of Indian Pilots reported serious system failures on the Boeing 787 involved, demanding a comprehensive audit. Failures included the autopilot and flight control systems, posing significant safety concerns.

Amid the turbulence, this incident follows another involving the activation of emergency measures on a separate flight, intensifying scrutiny over Air India's fleet maintenance. The aviation sector awaits a response from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)