Air India's Technical Turbulence: A 787 Enigma
An Air India flight bound for Delhi was diverted to Dubai due to critical system failures on a Boeing 787, including issues with autopilots and flight control systems. The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has called for a thorough audit of Air India's 787 fleet following multiple incidents.
- Country:
- India
Tata Group-owned Air India faced a disruption on October 9 as its Vienna-Delhi flight was redirected to Dubai due to unforeseen technical issues. The airline confirmed a safe landing without divulging specific details.
The Federation of Indian Pilots reported serious system failures on the Boeing 787 involved, demanding a comprehensive audit. Failures included the autopilot and flight control systems, posing significant safety concerns.
Amid the turbulence, this incident follows another involving the activation of emergency measures on a separate flight, intensifying scrutiny over Air India's fleet maintenance. The aviation sector awaits a response from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
(With inputs from agencies.)