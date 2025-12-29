Italy's Crackdown on Hamas: A Collaborative Victory

In a coordinated international effort, Israel and Italy have scored a significant victory against Hamas, the militant organization. Israeli intelligence and Italy's law enforcement collaborated to unravel Hamas's operations in Europe, leading to the arrest of Muhammad Hanun and six other senior members of the organization.

The operation resulted in Italian authorities seizing assets and funds linked to Hamas, underscoring the group's efforts in financing terrorism through a network in Europe. This strategic dismantling of its infrastructure highlights the effectiveness of international cooperation in combating terrorism.

Israel's Minister of Defence, Israel Katz, stated unequivocally that there will be no sanctuary for those financing or aiding terrorism, reinforcing Israel's commitment to pursuing and eliminating threats globally. This operation serves as a stern warning to those facilitating terrorism that they cannot hide overseas.

