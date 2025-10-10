Trade Tango: Trump and Xi's Economic Stand-off

On Friday, President Donald Trump declared via his social media outlet that there's seemingly no point in meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his upcoming South Korean visit, amid China's rare earth export restrictions impacting American industry.

In response to these developments, Trump alluded to a potential 'massive increase' in import tariffs on Chinese products, intensifying the economic standoff between the two nations.

He elaborated on Truth Social, stating that the administration is actively considering this tariff hike among numerous other countermeasures to address the ongoing trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)