Trade Tango: Trump and Xi's Economic Stand-off
Donald Trump announced on his social platform that he sees no justification to meet with Xi Jinping amid tensions. As China limits rare earth exports, Trump hints at significant tariff hikes on Chinese goods. He emphasized more countermeasures are being considered apart from the proposed tariffs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
On Friday, President Donald Trump declared via his social media outlet that there's seemingly no point in meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his upcoming South Korean visit, amid China's rare earth export restrictions impacting American industry.
In response to these developments, Trump alluded to a potential 'massive increase' in import tariffs on Chinese products, intensifying the economic standoff between the two nations.
He elaborated on Truth Social, stating that the administration is actively considering this tariff hike among numerous other countermeasures to address the ongoing trade tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
