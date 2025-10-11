Tariff Tensions: The U.S.-China Economic Showdown Intensifies

In a significant escalation of trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a hefty 100% tariff on Chinese exports, effective November 1, 2025, in retaliation to China's recent export limits on rare earth minerals.

This move comes amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington, with markets reacting negatively to the latest developments. The S&P 500 Index witnessed a significant drop, and investors turned to safer assets like gold and U.S. Treasury securities.

The newly announced tariffs are part of widening economic discord, as both nations navigate strained negotiations and fragile agreements, casting doubt on future diplomatic engagements.

