India's Nutraceutical Industry Set for Explosive Growth Amid Challenges

The nutraceutical industry in India is on the brink of significant expansion, with projections indicating its valuation will double from USD 30.37 billion in 2024 to USD 60 billion by 2030. A report by Steadfast Nutrition highlights a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% from 2025 to 2030, attributing the surge to rising consumer demand, a focus on preventive healthcare, and government policies.

The growing health awareness among Indians is fueling an interest in dietary supplements and wellness products. Innovations in the sector, alongside a supportive governmental stance, are expected to further boost market opportunities. However, the report identifies obstacles such as undefined industry classification for nutraceuticals and inadequate research investment due to high costs.

Aman Puri of Steadfast Nutrition stresses that quality control issues undermine industry credibility. He advocates for government backing, transparency, and educational initiatives to enhance consumer perception and competitive edge. The call for increased funding aims to empower local startups against global competition, emphasizing nutrition's role beyond basic dietary needs.

