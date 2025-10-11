Modi to Unveil Key Projects in Odisha via Video Conferencing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate two major projects in Odisha via video conferencing. This includes a Rs 60 crore retail fish market in Bhubaneswar and a Rs 100 crore integrated aqua park in Sambalpur's Hirakud, aimed at enhancing aquaculture and tourism in the region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate two significant projects in Odisha on Saturday through video conferencing from New Delhi, according to officials. The projects include a Rs 60 crore retail fish market in Bhubaneswar and an integrated aqua park in Hirakud, Sambalpur district, worth Rs 100 crore.
The state-level function will see the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, and other dignitaries as Modi launches the 'PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' and 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta' in pulses, from the national capital.
The retail fish market in Bhubaneswar will occupy 5.80 acres and feature modern infrastructure for wholesale and retail operations. Meanwhile, the aqua park aims to enhance tourist and recreational facilities, promote aquaculture awareness, and generate employment opportunities, as noted by officials.
