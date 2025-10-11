Max Estates Tops Global GRESB Sustainability Rankings
Max Estates Limited has clinched the No. 1 rank in the 2025 GRESB Development Category, reflecting industry-wide recognition for its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. Achieving dual 5-Star Ratings, Max Estates ranks among the top 20% of real estate entities globally, emphasizing its LiveWell and WorkWell philosophy.
- Country:
- India
Max Estates Limited, a significant player in the NCR real estate market, has secured the top spot globally in the 2025 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) for the Development Category, with a perfect score of 100 points.
The company also received dual 5-Star Ratings for both Development and Standing Investment categories, ranking No. 1 across predefined peer entities. This accolade positions Max Estates within the top 20% of real estate entities worldwide concerning ESG standards.
Sahil Vachani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, expressed pride in the prestigious ranking. He emphasized the company's commitment to ESG practices aligned with their LiveWell and WorkWell ethos, aiming to foster well-being while maintaining environmental integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
