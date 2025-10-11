Left Menu

IndiGo Expands International Reach with New Routes to Asia

IndiGo is set to launch new international flights from Delhi to Guangzhou, China, and Hanoi, Vietnam, starting November 10. The Indian airline will also resume flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou from October 26, marking the resumption of direct air services between India and China after five years.

IndiGo Airlines is expanding its international footprint with the launch of new routes from Delhi to Guangzhou, China, and Hanoi, Vietnam. Flights to Guangzhou will commence on November 10, followed by Hanoi on December 20. This comes as the airline resumes services between Kolkata and Guangzhou after a five-year hiatus.

The restart of direct flights between India and China signals a significant development in regional connectivity. IndiGo is also making efforts to broaden its global network, recently announcing routes to prominent destinations such as London, Athens, and Copenhagen.

These strategic expansions reflect IndiGo's commitment to bolstering its international presence, providing more travel options for passengers and enhancing the connectivity between India and key global cities.

