Left Menu

India-UK Trade Pact to Boost Exports and Investment

The free trade agreement between India and the UK, known as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, aims to increase Indian exports, attract British investments, and provide duty-free market access for most Indian products. It also fosters mutual growth in various service sectors and facilitates professional collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 11:04 IST
India-UK Trade Pact to Boost Exports and Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The newly signed Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between India and the UK is poised to invigorate the Indian economy by enhancing exports and attracting substantial investments from Britain, experts indicate.

The agreement, which was signed on July 24, is set to take effect next year, signaling a significant economic partnership for India.

According to Gulzar Didwania, a partner at Deloitte India, the CETA will propel significant gains, offering duty-free market access for nearly 99 percent of Indian exports across textiles, automotive components, and pharmaceuticals, and will expand opportunities for Indian service providers in the UK.

Additionally, the agreement will ease the movement of skilled professionals and foster cooperation in education and innovation. SC Ralhan, President of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, anticipates a doubling of bilateral trade to USD 120 billion by 2030.

Ralhan highlighted that the agreement reduces tariffs and regulatory barriers, significantly boosting India's manufacturing and service sectors while attracting UK investment into vital growth areas.

TRENDING

1
Victory and Heart: Alex Matata's Emotional Win at Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

Victory and Heart: Alex Matata's Emotional Win at Vedanta Delhi Half Maratho...

 India
2
JD(U) Prepares for Bihar Elections with Candidate Overhaul

JD(U) Prepares for Bihar Elections with Candidate Overhaul

 India
3
Unlocking the Heartbeat Budget: A New Health Metric

Unlocking the Heartbeat Budget: A New Health Metric

 United Kingdom
4
Festive Season Travel Boom: Hotels and Buses at Full Throttle

Festive Season Travel Boom: Hotels and Buses at Full Throttle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Asia’s Economy Booms, but World Bank Warns of Deep Structural Challenges

Not How Much, But How You Tax: IMF Study Reframes Path to Economic Takeoff

Developing nations face new debt peril as IMF flags local market vulnerabilities

Turning Informality into Opportunity: How Small Entrepreneurs Fuel Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025