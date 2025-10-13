Left Menu

Inflation Dips to New Lows Amid Subdued Food Prices

Retail inflation decreased to 1.54% in September from 2.07% the previous month primarily due to lower food prices. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) compares this to 5.49% inflation in September 2024. The Reserve Bank has revised its inflation projection for 2025-26 to 2.6%, citing favorable conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:21 IST
Inflation Dips to New Lows Amid Subdued Food Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Retail inflation in the country dipped to 1.54% in September from 2.07% in August, as per government data released on Monday. This decline is attributed largely to subdued prices in essential food items like vegetables and pulses.

In a comparison that highlights the changing economic scenario, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded an inflation rate of 5.49% in September 2024. The National Statistics Office (NSO) attributes this year's decline to a favorable base effect and drops in prices across various categories, including oil, fruits, and cereals.

Moreover, in its bi-monthly monetary policy announcement, the Reserve Bank adjusted its inflation projection for the financial year 2025-26 to 2.6%, down from an earlier estimate of 3.1%. The RBI credits robust monsoon conditions and strong agricultural production as factors expected to stabilize food prices further in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Initiates Tribunal Funding to Prosecute Russian Aggression

EU Initiates Tribunal Funding to Prosecute Russian Aggression

 Ukraine
2
PM GatiShakti: Revolutionizing India's Offshore Development with Digital Integration

PM GatiShakti: Revolutionizing India's Offshore Development with Digital Int...

 India
3
Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

 India
4
Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025