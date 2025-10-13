Left Menu

Allcargo Logistics Restructuring: New Era for International Supply Chain Business

Allcargo Logistics announces NCLT approval for its restructuring, leading to the demerger of its international supply chain into a new entity. The restructuring aims to enable strategic focus, improve capital allocation, and simplify shareholder engagement. The group will now have four listed strategic business units, ensuring independent operations and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Allcargo Logistics is set to reshape its business landscape following the National Company Law Tribunal's approval of its restructuring plan. This pivotal change will see the international supply chain business demerged into a newly listed company, Allcargo Global Limited.

The domestic segment, which includes Allcargo Gati, Gati Express & Supply Chain, and Allcargo Supply Chain, will be consolidated under Allcargo Logistics Limited. The restructuring is designed to streamline operations, offering strategic independence and simplifying shareholder engagement.

The initiative creates four distinct strategic business undertakings and aims to optimize capital allocation, enhance management oversight, and foster growth in both international and domestic markets. Shareholders are set to benefit from direct participation in each business segment, reinforcing Allcargo's commitment to financial accountability and a digital-first transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

