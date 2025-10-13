Radisson Expands its Footprint in Uttar Pradesh with Eight New Hotels
Radisson Hotel Group plans to expand its presence in Uttar Pradesh by opening eight new hotels, driven by the state's growing tourism. The newly inaugurated Radisson Prayagraj, featuring 108 rooms, marks a significant investment. The group is targeting mid-segment growth with the Park Inn brand.
Radisson Hotel Group is set to significantly expand its footprint in Uttar Pradesh with plans to launch eight new hotels, citing the state's burgeoning tourism potential. Senior Regional Director Yogendra Agnihotri emphasized the strategic decision during the inauguration of Radisson Prayagraj, a five-star establishment.
In response to the unprecedented tourist influx during the last Maha Kumbh Mela, Radisson intends to introduce a mid-segment hotel under the Park Inn brand next year. This expansion underscores the group's commitment to enhancing hospitality options in the region.
The newly opened Radisson Prayagraj represents a substantial investment of Rs 220 crore, featuring 108 state-of-the-art rooms. Partnership with the Presidency Group promises to bring internationally recognized amenities to pilgrims and visitors alike, according to Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.
