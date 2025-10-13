Left Menu

Global Markets Respond to US-China Trade Drama

European markets rose while Asian shares dipped in the wake of US-China trade tensions. Despite a conciliatory stance from Trump, market volatility persisted. Oil prices saw a rise, and concerns loom over global trade impacts following stricter regulations on rare earth exports from China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:13 IST
Global Markets Respond to US-China Trade Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

European shares opened the week with gains, contrasting with the losses seen in Asian markets, as investors navigated the aftermath of a volatile trading session on Wall Street. Oil prices advanced more than USD 1 per barrel, amidst ongoing US-China trade tensions.

Beijing's request for the US administration to retract heightened tariff threats added to the market unease. However, a conciliatory tone from President Trump over the weekend offered some relief, although the threat remained in place, impacting market sentiments.

Despite an initial tumble, Asian indices partially recovered losses with signs of trade rebalancing, as China's exports to other global markets increased. All eyes remain on the broader implications for global markets and the shifts in trade alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Signature Global's Strategic Growth Amid Declining Sales

Signature Global's Strategic Growth Amid Declining Sales

 India
2
Congress's Crucial Decision: Independent or United in Maharashtra Elections?

Congress's Crucial Decision: Independent or United in Maharashtra Elections?

 India
3
Innovate for Consumers: Students Tackle Protection Challenges at Smart India Hackathon 2025

Innovate for Consumers: Students Tackle Protection Challenges at Smart India...

 India
4
Signature View Apartments: Delhi's Housing Crisis Deepens as Residents Face Eviction

Signature View Apartments: Delhi's Housing Crisis Deepens as Residents Face ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025