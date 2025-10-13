Report Dirty Highway Toilets and Earn FASTag Rewards with NHAI Initiative
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced an initiative, offering Rs 1,000 FASTag rewards to users reporting unclean toilets at toll plazas. Geo-tagged photos must be uploaded via the Rajmargyatra app. The program runs until October 31, 2025, covering only NHAI-managed facilities.
- Country:
- India
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched an innovative program encouraging highway users to report unclean toilets at toll plazas, offering a Rs 1,000 FASTag reward. The initiative is set to run until October 31, 2025, as part of an effort to improve sanitation standards.
Participants must submit geo-tagged photos through the updated Rajmargyatra app, along with personal and vehicle details. The reward, non-transferable and limited to one per vehicle during the scheme, will be provided as a FASTag credit and will not be redeemable for cash.
Importantly, the initiative applies only to NHAI-managed facilities, excluding other public toilets. Al-assisted and manual validation will ensure integrity by rejecting manipulated or previously reported submissions.
(With inputs from agencies.)