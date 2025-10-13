Gold and Silver Surge Amid US-China Trade Tensions

Gold prices in the national capital surged by Rs 1,950 to a record Rs 1,27,950 per 10 grams amid heightened US-China trade tensions. Market experts attribute the rally to increased safe-haven demand. Concurrently, international spot gold rose 2% to a new high of USD 4,096.64 per ounce.

Silver followed suit with a Rs 7,500 leap, reaching Rs 1,79,000 per kilogram amid robust market demand. The white metal's price climbed over 3% in international markets to a new peak of USD 51.99 per ounce, driven by geopolitical tensions and expectations of lower US interest rates.

The gems and jewellery sector remains optimistic, anticipating a boost in sales despite soaring metal prices. Industry leaders foresee an 18% to 20% increase in festive-season sales, prompted by strong consumer demand and burgeoning investment interest in the precious metals sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)