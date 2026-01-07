Left Menu

Titan's Glittering Growth: Fury of Fortune in Jewellery Sales

Shares of Titan Co Ltd surged by nearly 4% following a remarkable 40% annual growth in standalone revenue for Q3 FY26, driven by the rise in gold prices. The jewellery division's performance significantly contributed, recording a 41% YoY growth. This uptick was aided by strategic gold exchange offers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:37 IST
Titan's Glittering Growth: Fury of Fortune in Jewellery Sales
  • Country:
  • India

Titan Co Ltd's stock experienced a sharp rise of almost 4% on Wednesday, following the company's impressive announcement of a 40% increase in standalone revenue for the December 2025 quarter. The jewellery and watchmaker's positive results were attributed to rising gold prices.

The market responded positively, with Titan's shares reaching a 52-week high on both the BSE and NSE, becoming the best performer among BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms amidst a day of declining markets. This suggests strong investor confidence in Titan's growth trajectory.

The Tata Group firm revealed that its jewellery division, contributing 85% of the company's revenue, fueled a robust 41% year-on-year growth in Q3 FY26. Key strategies included deploying gold exchange offers to maintain customer engagement despite challenging market conditions.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Amidst Civic Poll Campaign

Tensions Flare in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Amidst Civic Poll Campaign

 India
2
Karkardooma Court Orders Release in Delhi Riots Case

Karkardooma Court Orders Release in Delhi Riots Case

 India
3
JSW Soorma Signs Off with Triumphant Win in Women's Hockey League

JSW Soorma Signs Off with Triumphant Win in Women's Hockey League

 India
4

Goa Cabinet Waives Interest on Long-standing Loans for ST and OBC Beneficiar...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026