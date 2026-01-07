Titan's Glittering Growth: Fury of Fortune in Jewellery Sales
Shares of Titan Co Ltd surged by nearly 4% following a remarkable 40% annual growth in standalone revenue for Q3 FY26, driven by the rise in gold prices. The jewellery division's performance significantly contributed, recording a 41% YoY growth. This uptick was aided by strategic gold exchange offers.
Titan Co Ltd's stock experienced a sharp rise of almost 4% on Wednesday, following the company's impressive announcement of a 40% increase in standalone revenue for the December 2025 quarter. The jewellery and watchmaker's positive results were attributed to rising gold prices.
The market responded positively, with Titan's shares reaching a 52-week high on both the BSE and NSE, becoming the best performer among BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms amidst a day of declining markets. This suggests strong investor confidence in Titan's growth trajectory.
The Tata Group firm revealed that its jewellery division, contributing 85% of the company's revenue, fueled a robust 41% year-on-year growth in Q3 FY26. Key strategies included deploying gold exchange offers to maintain customer engagement despite challenging market conditions.
