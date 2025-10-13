Left Menu

Alliance Air Soars with 'Fares se Fursat': New Fixed Fare Scheme

Alliance Air has launched a fixed fare scheme called 'Fares se Fursat' to offer passengers stable and transparent ticket pricing, alleviating the stress associated with fluctuating airfares. Launched by Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, this initiative aims to democratize air travel for the middle class and first-time flyers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:55 IST
In a bid to make air travel more accessible and stress-free, government-owned Alliance Air introduced its latest airfare initiative, 'Fares se Fursat,' on Monday. The scheme, spearheaded by Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, aims to eliminate the unpredictability of ticket prices by offering a fixed fare regardless of the booking date. This pilot initiative, running from October 13 to December 31, 2025, across select routes, seeks to gauge operational feasibility and passenger feedback.

The Indian aviation sector predominantly operates on a dynamic pricing model, leading to fluctuating airfares that often frustrate passengers with last-minute hikes. The 'Fare Se Fursat' scheme endeavors to tackle this longstanding issue by providing price transparency and stability, as per official statements at the launch event attended by Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha and key figures from Alliance Air.

Aligning with the UDAN scheme principles, this initiative marks a significant step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making air travel affordable for India's middle classes. Minister Naidu emphasized that Alliance Air is crucial to the government's regional air connectivity goals, focusing on public service over profitability. The introduction of Udan Yatri Cafes and the One Route, One Fair idea further exemplify efforts to democratize air travel and attract first-time flyers from smaller towns.

