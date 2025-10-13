Left Menu

IREE 2025: Paving the Track to Global Railway Excellence

The International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025 will take place from October 15-17 in New Delhi, showcasing cutting-edge railway technologies and fostering collaborations. Key themes include sustainable innovation, global participation, and support for the Make-in-India initiative aimed at transforming India's railway infrastructure and advancing its global standing.

Updated: 13-10-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) is set for a spectacular showcase of technological advancements in the railway sector from October 15-17, 2025, at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. Touted as Asia's largest railway exhibition, IREE 2025 offers a glimpse into the future of sustainable railways and international collaboration.

Key figures from the Railway Ministry and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) emphasized the event's focus on youth involvement, business facilitation, and promoting advanced technologies such as AI and IoT. The exhibition aims to highlight India's production prowess under the Make-in-India banner, facilitating global competitiveness in the rail sector.

The conference also addressed India's strategic move towards sustainable transportation through large-scale electrification and green technologies. As Indian Railways modernizes its infrastructure, the event promises to be a pivotal point for industry-government collaboration, showcasing India's commitment to becoming a global leader in railway innovation and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

