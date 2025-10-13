IREE 2025: Paving the Track to Global Railway Excellence

The 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) is set for a spectacular showcase of technological advancements in the railway sector from October 15-17, 2025, at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. Touted as Asia's largest railway exhibition, IREE 2025 offers a glimpse into the future of sustainable railways and international collaboration.

Key figures from the Railway Ministry and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) emphasized the event's focus on youth involvement, business facilitation, and promoting advanced technologies such as AI and IoT. The exhibition aims to highlight India's production prowess under the Make-in-India banner, facilitating global competitiveness in the rail sector.

The conference also addressed India's strategic move towards sustainable transportation through large-scale electrification and green technologies. As Indian Railways modernizes its infrastructure, the event promises to be a pivotal point for industry-government collaboration, showcasing India's commitment to becoming a global leader in railway innovation and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)