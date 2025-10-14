Left Menu

The Unseen Cost of Tariffs: U.S. Firms and Consumers Bear the Brunt

New U.S. import tariffs are impacting domestic companies and consumers, contradicting President Trump's expectation that foreign exporters would bear the costs. Studies reveal U.S. businesses are absorbing the tariffs, leading to consumer price hikes. As global trade slows, inflation concerns rise, affecting the U.S. and international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 01:12 IST
The Unseen Cost of Tariffs: U.S. Firms and Consumers Bear the Brunt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Contrary to President Donald Trump's predictions, U.S. companies and consumers are shouldering the costs of new tariffs, a reality complicating the Federal Reserve's efforts to combat inflation. Initial findings indicate that while the president anticipated foreign exporters would absorb these expenses, it is largely American firms paying the price and passing some of the costs onto consumers.

Harvard University's Alberto Cavallo, along with researchers Paola Llamas and Franco Vazquez, tracked prices of nearly 360,000 goods, discovering significant price increases in imports, especially in non-domestically produced items and heavily penalized countries like Turkey. While foreign exporters raise prices and adjust to currency fluctuations, this contradicts claims that they bear the tariffs' burden.

With companies stretching price increases over time to mitigate impacts, various businesses, including European carmakers, absorb some costs. Conversely, others are hiking prices. As global trade suffers due to U.S. tariffs, the World Trade Organization downgraded its trade volume growth forecast, indicating a broader economic ripple effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-IMF chief plans to travel to Ukraine, IMF spokesperson says

UPDATE 1-IMF chief plans to travel to Ukraine, IMF spokesperson says

Global
2
UPDATE 1-Milei says Argentina, US in talks over trade deal

UPDATE 1-Milei says Argentina, US in talks over trade deal

 Global
3
Arrested US adviser on India to contest allegations in documents case, lawyers say

Arrested US adviser on India to contest allegations in documents case, lawye...

 United States
4
FARC dissidents hand over munitions to Colombia in peace gesture

FARC dissidents hand over munitions to Colombia in peace gesture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI reshapes global heritage tourism with push for ethical and inclusive innovation

How AI integration in biosensors enhances food safety and accuracy

Digital literacy no longer optional, it’s a fundamental right in AI age

How AI is reshaping food production, safety and supply chain efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025