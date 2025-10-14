Wall Street Surges on Renewed U.S.-China Trade Hope

Wall Street witnessed a notable upswing on Monday with major indexes closing sharply higher, fueled by upbeat trade talks between the United States and China. Leading the charge were AI-related stocks, particularly chipmakers like Broadcom, following its strategic partnership with OpenAI to produce in-house AI processors.

Market sentiment received a further boost after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that President Trump plans to meet with his Chinese counterpart in South Korea. This meeting aims to alleviate heightened trade tensions that jeopardized recent market stability.

Despite some analysts warning of caution amid unresolved trade disputes, investors are eyeing upcoming earnings reports from financial giants like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs for insights on the effect of tariffs on corporate performance. Meanwhile, the Middle East saw a humanitarian turn, with Hamas and Israel engaging in a swap of detainees under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)