Staffing Issues Halt Flights at Austin Airport

Flights at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport were halted after authorities issued a ground stop alert due to staffing shortages. According to a U.S. Federal Aviation advisory, the disruption began late on Monday.

The ground stop was originally set from 0101 GMT to 0215 GMT on Tuesday, affecting travel plans and logistics significantly.

Authorities warned of a medium chance of the ground stop being extended, although efforts are underway to mitigate the situation promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)