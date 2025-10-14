Staffing Issues Halt Flights at Austin Airport
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport faced a ground stop due to staffing shortages, as announced by U.S. Federal Aviation authorities. The stoppage was scheduled from 0101 GMT to 0215 GMT, with the possibility of extension.
Flights at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport were halted after authorities issued a ground stop alert due to staffing shortages. According to a U.S. Federal Aviation advisory, the disruption began late on Monday.
The ground stop was originally set from 0101 GMT to 0215 GMT on Tuesday, affecting travel plans and logistics significantly.
Authorities warned of a medium chance of the ground stop being extended, although efforts are underway to mitigate the situation promptly.
