KLM Cancels 600 Flights Amid Severe Weather

The Dutch airline KLM announced it will cancel 600 flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Wednesday. This decision comes as the airline grapples with the challenges posed by severe freezing weather and heavy snowfall impacting operations.

Since last Friday, the adverse weather conditions have led to airport-wide disruptions at Schiphol, recognized as one of Europe's major transit hubs. Thousands of flights have been grounded, creating significant operational strains across the board.

KLM, a key branch of the Air France KLM group, remains the main operator affected by these disruptions, emphasizing the logistical hurdles posed by the inclement weather.

