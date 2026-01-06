Weather Woes Ground Flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport

KLM, the Dutch airline, has announced its intention to cancel over 300 flights scheduled for Tuesday at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. This decision comes as the airport struggles with ongoing disruptions caused by severe cold and snowfall, a KLM spokesperson revealed on Monday.

Since Friday, the adverse weather conditions have resulted in several hundreds of flight cancellations each day, significantly impacting operations at one of Europe's largest and most bustling airports.

The continuing weather issues pose logistical and operational challenges for the airport, which is a critical hub for international travel, particularly affecting passenger services and cargo shipments.