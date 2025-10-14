Left Menu

Beyond the Rat Race: Sanjay Kumar Gupta's Memoir Inspires New Success Perspectives

Sanjay Kumar Gupta's memoir, 'Beyond the Rat Race, Twice,' is captivating readers across India. His journey, from a modest upbringing to rural development consulting, explores authentic success. Released in August 2025, it has become a bestseller, resonating with those seeking balance between ambition and personal freedom.

Breaking Free, Twice: Sanjay Kumar Gupta's Memoir Captures Bestseller Status and Redefines the Meaning of Success. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the competitive world defining modern identity, 'Beyond the Rat Race, Twice' emerges as a literary surprise, crafted by first-generation graduate and veteran researcher Sanjay Kumar Gupta. This autobiographical work is enthralling readers across India and achieving top rankings on major online platforms.

Gupta's book delves deep into ambition, resilience, and the bravery required to withdraw from society's fierce competitions. Chartering his life from a humble Delhi background, through distinguished educational paths and high-stakes professions, Gupta poses a fundamental question: What truly constitutes success?

Since its August 2025 release, the memoir has resonated with professionals and students seeking relief from relentless competition. Praised for its storytelling finesse and emotional depth, it quickly achieved bestseller status and remains a recommended read for those pondering life's genuine achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

