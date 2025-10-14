Left Menu

Illuminate Your Diwali with Luxurious Hampers from The Claridges, New Delhi

This Diwali, The Claridges New Delhi unveils a range of sophisticated hampers, blending traditional charm with modern flavors. From handcrafted sweets to gourmet delights, each curated collection captures the festival's essence. Choose from The Imperial, Heritage, or Radiance hampers, exclusively available at The Claridges New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:53 IST
Illuminate Your Diwali with Luxurious Hampers from The Claridges, New Delhi
Regalia by The Claridges New Delhi presents handcrafted Diwali hampers. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the heart of New Delhi, The Claridges is illuminating this Diwali with a diverse array of exclusive hampers. These thoughtfully curated collections promise to blend the festival's traditional essence with contemporary flavors, offering more than just gifts; they present a gesture of joy and celebration.

The Imperial Hamper, priced at Rs. 12,995 plus taxes, makes a grand statement with its eclectic mix of millet pops, an assortment of chips, luxurious sweets, and multiple beverage options. The Heritage Hamper, at Rs. 7,995 plus taxes, honours tradition with a fusion of classic and modern flavors. The Radiance Hamper, available for Rs. 2,995 plus taxes, offers a compact but thoughtful gift selection.

Available exclusively at The Claridges New Delhi, these hampers are a perfect way to celebrate the festival of lights, catering to gatherings of all sizes. Place your order by contacting +91 9971718208 or visiting the hotel. Celebrate this Diwali with the enchanting allure and historic charm of The Claridges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Assembly Honors Stampede Victims Amidst Political Tensions

Tamil Nadu Assembly Honors Stampede Victims Amidst Political Tensions

 India
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Tumble Amid Global Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Tumble Amid Global Tensions

 Global
3
Freight Fright: U.S.-China Port Fee Showdown Escalates Trade War

Freight Fright: U.S.-China Port Fee Showdown Escalates Trade War

 Global
4
Google's Ambitious $15 Billion AI Hub Investment in Visakhapatnam

Google's Ambitious $15 Billion AI Hub Investment in Visakhapatnam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025