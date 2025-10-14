Illuminate Your Diwali with Luxurious Hampers from The Claridges, New Delhi
This Diwali, The Claridges New Delhi unveils a range of sophisticated hampers, blending traditional charm with modern flavors. From handcrafted sweets to gourmet delights, each curated collection captures the festival's essence. Choose from The Imperial, Heritage, or Radiance hampers, exclusively available at The Claridges New Delhi.
- Country:
- India
In the heart of New Delhi, The Claridges is illuminating this Diwali with a diverse array of exclusive hampers. These thoughtfully curated collections promise to blend the festival's traditional essence with contemporary flavors, offering more than just gifts; they present a gesture of joy and celebration.
The Imperial Hamper, priced at Rs. 12,995 plus taxes, makes a grand statement with its eclectic mix of millet pops, an assortment of chips, luxurious sweets, and multiple beverage options. The Heritage Hamper, at Rs. 7,995 plus taxes, honours tradition with a fusion of classic and modern flavors. The Radiance Hamper, available for Rs. 2,995 plus taxes, offers a compact but thoughtful gift selection.
Available exclusively at The Claridges New Delhi, these hampers are a perfect way to celebrate the festival of lights, catering to gatherings of all sizes. Place your order by contacting +91 9971718208 or visiting the hotel. Celebrate this Diwali with the enchanting allure and historic charm of The Claridges.
(With inputs from agencies.)