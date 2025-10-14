Illuminate Your Diwali with Luxurious Hampers from The Claridges, New Delhi

In the heart of New Delhi, The Claridges is illuminating this Diwali with a diverse array of exclusive hampers. These thoughtfully curated collections promise to blend the festival's traditional essence with contemporary flavors, offering more than just gifts; they present a gesture of joy and celebration.

The Imperial Hamper, priced at Rs. 12,995 plus taxes, makes a grand statement with its eclectic mix of millet pops, an assortment of chips, luxurious sweets, and multiple beverage options. The Heritage Hamper, at Rs. 7,995 plus taxes, honours tradition with a fusion of classic and modern flavors. The Radiance Hamper, available for Rs. 2,995 plus taxes, offers a compact but thoughtful gift selection.

Available exclusively at The Claridges New Delhi, these hampers are a perfect way to celebrate the festival of lights, catering to gatherings of all sizes. Place your order by contacting +91 9971718208 or visiting the hotel. Celebrate this Diwali with the enchanting allure and historic charm of The Claridges.

