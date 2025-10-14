HouseEazy Secures Rs 150 Crore for Expansive Growth
HouseEazy, a marketplace platform for resale homes, has successfully raised Rs 150 crore in a Series B funding round led by Accel. This funding will facilitate technological enhancements, geographic growth, and service expansion. Founded by Tarun Sainani and Deepak Bhatia, the company plans to enter new cities and expand business lines.
- Country:
- India
HouseEazy, an emerging marketplace for resale homes, announced the successful acquisition of Rs 150 crore from investors, including Accel, in a strategic effort to broaden its operations.
The funding, part of a Series B round led by Accel with support from existing stakeholders like Chiratae Ventures and Antler, aims to bolster technological innovations, geographical outreach, and brand elevation.
Co-founders Tarun Sainani and Deepak Bhatia envisage the creation of a unified platform catering to the comprehensive home ownership experience, emphasizing trust and efficiency. As part of its growth strategy, HouseEazy intends to expand its presence beyond Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram into other major urban centers like Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
