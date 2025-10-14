Euro Zone Bond Yields Tumble Amid Global Tensions
Euro zone government bond yields continue to drop amid U.S.-China trade tensions and political issues in France. Investors are concerned over potential economic impacts that could delay corporate investments. Meanwhile, Germany and U.S. bond yields also fell, reflecting market sentiment on global economic uncertainties.
Euro zone government bond yields reached new lows on Tuesday, as financial markets remained unsettled by U.S.-China trade frictions and France's political challenges. These uncertainties continue to worry investors, potentially impacting economic performance and delaying business investment strategies.
Despite ongoing trade tensions, plans for a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea are still on track. Meanwhile, in France, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu faces critical no-confidence votes amidst unresolved political issues.
German 10-year Bund yields, a euro zone benchmark, fell to 2.60%. U.S. Treasury yields showed similar trends, with the 10-year yield dropping to 4.02%. Investors expect a 70% likelihood of an ECB rate cut by July, highlighting the market's focus on economic stability.
ALSO READ
Freight Fright: U.S.-China Port Fee Showdown Escalates Trade War
Turbulence in Asian Markets Amid China-U.S. Trade Tensions
U.S.-China Trade Tensions: Trump and Xi's Pivotal Meeting Looms
China sanctions 5 US subsidiaries of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean over US trade probe, reports AP.
China and Iceland Forge Green Energy Partnership