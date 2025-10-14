Euro Zone Bond Yields Tumble Amid Global Tensions

Euro zone government bond yields reached new lows on Tuesday, as financial markets remained unsettled by U.S.-China trade frictions and France's political challenges. These uncertainties continue to worry investors, potentially impacting economic performance and delaying business investment strategies.

Despite ongoing trade tensions, plans for a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea are still on track. Meanwhile, in France, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu faces critical no-confidence votes amidst unresolved political issues.

German 10-year Bund yields, a euro zone benchmark, fell to 2.60%. U.S. Treasury yields showed similar trends, with the 10-year yield dropping to 4.02%. Investors expect a 70% likelihood of an ECB rate cut by July, highlighting the market's focus on economic stability.