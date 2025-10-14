Celebrity Duo Dives into Mumbai's Sandwich Scene

In an unexpected culinary venture, Anshula Kapoor, daughter of the Kapoor clan, and Aaditya Kulshreshth, known popularly as Kullu, have embarked on a mission to discover Mumbai's finest sandwiches. This endeavor, termed a 'very tasty mission' by the duo, has positioned them as the newest sensation in town.

Amidst the buzz, both celebrities intriguingly swapped their social media avatars for playful 'Taste Bud' icons and updated their bios to align with their new quest. Anshula describes her new role as a 'Full-time Taste Bud' on a sandwich scouting adventure, while Kullu brands himself as a 'Sandwich Enthusiast + Flavour Detector'.

Their separate explorations have seen them sampling some of Mumbai's iconic sandwiches, like the Bombay Masala Toast and Vada Pav, all documented through engaging social media reels. Speculation is rife about whether this could be a precursor to an OTT food travel series or maybe a broader street-food challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)