Mumbai Set to Become Global Maritime Hub: Fadnavis Champions Permanent India Maritime Week Facility

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called on the central government to establish a permanent venue in Mumbai for India Maritime Week, aimed at enhancing the state's maritime sector. The event in 2025 is anticipated to open new opportunities for investment, policy discussions, and international collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is advocating for a permanent venue in Mumbai dedicated to India Maritime Week, aiming to position the city as a key player in the global maritime industry.

In a planning session for the 2025 event, Fadnavis emphasized Mumbai's potential for immense economic development, highlighting Maharashtra's historical contributions to India's growth. The upcoming event, set to take place at the NESCO Exhibition Centre, aligns with ambitions to attract maritime investments and fortify the state's role in maritime development.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal praised Mumbai as an excellent host for global maritime gatherings. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, along with the Indian Ports Association, is organizing the event to encourage policy deliberations, innovation, and sustainable growth in the maritime sector. Over 100 countries and numerous industry stakeholders are expected to attend.

