Maruti Suzuki's Record-Breaking Festive Season: A Surge in Entry-Level Car Sales

Maruti Suzuki has experienced an extraordinary festive season with a record 4 lakh bookings, translating to 2.5 lakh cars sold in a single month, as reported by a senior company official on Tuesday.

The demand surge, particularly for entry-level vehicles, was significantly bolstered by tax reductions from the GST rate rationalisation that took effect on September 22, prompting a price drop across multiple models.

The updated GST framework led to a shift in customer buying patterns, with many opting to upgrade from two-wheelers to cars, enhancing the company's market share in this segment to 21.5% from the previous 16.7%.

