Maruti Suzuki's Record-Breaking Festive Season: A Surge in Entry-Level Car Sales
Maruti Suzuki saw an unprecedented surge in entry-level car sales, receiving over 4 lakh bookings and selling 2.5 lakh units in one month. The increase comes amid GST rate cuts, making small cars more affordable. This trend indicates a shift from two-wheelers to affordable cars.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Maruti Suzuki has experienced an extraordinary festive season with a record 4 lakh bookings, translating to 2.5 lakh cars sold in a single month, as reported by a senior company official on Tuesday.
The demand surge, particularly for entry-level vehicles, was significantly bolstered by tax reductions from the GST rate rationalisation that took effect on September 22, prompting a price drop across multiple models.
The updated GST framework led to a shift in customer buying patterns, with many opting to upgrade from two-wheelers to cars, enhancing the company's market share in this segment to 21.5% from the previous 16.7%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement