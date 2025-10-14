Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki's Record-Breaking Festive Season: A Surge in Entry-Level Car Sales

Maruti Suzuki saw an unprecedented surge in entry-level car sales, receiving over 4 lakh bookings and selling 2.5 lakh units in one month. The increase comes amid GST rate cuts, making small cars more affordable. This trend indicates a shift from two-wheelers to affordable cars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:12 IST
Maruti Suzuki's Record-Breaking Festive Season: A Surge in Entry-Level Car Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki has experienced an extraordinary festive season with a record 4 lakh bookings, translating to 2.5 lakh cars sold in a single month, as reported by a senior company official on Tuesday.

The demand surge, particularly for entry-level vehicles, was significantly bolstered by tax reductions from the GST rate rationalisation that took effect on September 22, prompting a price drop across multiple models.

The updated GST framework led to a shift in customer buying patterns, with many opting to upgrade from two-wheelers to cars, enhancing the company's market share in this segment to 21.5% from the previous 16.7%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Cross Prepares to Receive Hostage Bodies in Gaza

Red Cross Prepares to Receive Hostage Bodies in Gaza

 Egypt
2
High Court Demands Swift Action Against Public Land Encroachments

High Court Demands Swift Action Against Public Land Encroachments

 India
3
Aid Crisis in Gaza: Lives Hang in the Balance

Aid Crisis in Gaza: Lives Hang in the Balance

 Global
4
Trump's Stern Warning to Argentina Amid Election

Trump's Stern Warning to Argentina Amid Election

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025