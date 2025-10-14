Goldman Sachs Surpasses Expectations with Boost from Dealmaking and Asset Management

Goldman Sachs reported better-than-expected third-quarter profits, with notable growth in investment banking and asset management divisions. Investment banking fees soared 42%, reaching $2.66 billion, as mergers and acquisitions flourished. The bank's strategic outlook has materialized, defying analysts' predictions and leveraging a welcoming regulatory environment.

This quarter, Goldman advised on deals such as Electronic Arts' sale and Fifth Third Bancorp's acquisition of Comerica, while revenue from asset management rose significantly. Utilizing artificial intelligence, Goldman aims to streamline operations, despite potential job cuts, reflecting a focus on productivity gains.

CEO David Solomon highlighted the improved conditions, yet cautioned on potential swift changes. Stronger regulatory positions, including expected Basel III relief, bolster Goldman's competitive edge. With record-high management fees and increased equities trading revenue, the firm remains optimistic about continued momentum in financial markets.

