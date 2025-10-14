China's Plea Against U.S. Flight Ban: Sky's the Limit?

Major Chinese airlines have made an appeal to the Trump administration to reconsider a controversial proposal that would bar these carriers from using Russian airspace on routes to and from the United States. According to the airlines, this move would extend flight durations, increase operational costs, and potentially disrupt travel schedules.

China Eastern, supported by five other Chinese airlines, filed a statement with the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT), warning that the ban could add two to three hours to key routes. Air China and China Southern echoed concerns, stating this would negatively impact thousands of passengers, particularly during peak travel seasons.

The situation follows Russia's retaliatory measure against U.S. airlines, which were restricted from Russian airspace since Washington's 2022 ban on Russian flights. Non-Chinese carriers have consequently faced disadvantages, as Chinese airlines continued to utilize Russian routes. Despite alignment with the proposal, Airlines for America encouraged USDOT to ensure balanced passenger capacity between U.S. and Chinese airlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)