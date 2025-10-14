Left Menu

Tragic Rajasthan Bus Fire Claims 19 Lives

A tragic bus fire in Rajasthan, India, resulted in 19 fatalities and several injuries, as the vehicle caught fire due to a suspected short circuit. The accident raised concerns about passenger safety and prompted a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who announced compensation for victims' families.

14-10-2025
A devastating bus fire in Rajasthan, India, claimed the lives of at least 19 people on Tuesday afternoon, according to NDTV. The bus, traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur, was carrying 57 passengers when smoke emerged from the rear and flames rapidly engulfed the vehicle.

The police suspect that a short circuit sparked the fire. Among the survivors, 15 passengers, including two children, suffered severe burn injuries, with some enduring up to 70% burns. This incident has cast a spotlight on public transport safety concerns in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences via social media, stating: "Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time." The Prime Minister's National Relief Fund will provide financial aid to the victims' families and the injured.

