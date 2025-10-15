Chinese Airlines Urge U.S. to Rethink Russia Overflight Ban

Major Chinese airlines have collectively appealed to the Trump administration against a proposed ban on flying over Russia on U.S.-bound trips. According to Chinese airlines like China Eastern, the new rule would lead to extended flight durations and increased fares, which could disrupt travel plans.

The U.S. Transportation Department introduced the proposal, citing disadvantages faced by American carriers due to reduced flight times enjoyed by Chinese airlines. China Southern worried about the potential rebooking of thousands of passengers, significantly during peak travel seasons.

United Airlines highlighted that the restrictions have made it difficult to resume direct flights to China from key U.S. cities, as Russian airspace remains closed to American carriers. With the ongoing geopolitical tensions, the airlines involved urge for a balance between passenger flights provided by American and Chinese carriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)