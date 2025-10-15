Shutdown Fallout: Air Traffic Controllers' Stress and Financial Woes

Amid the ongoing government shutdown, more than 13,000 U.S. air traffic controllers are experiencing heightened stress and financial insecurity as they receive their last paychecks. This development poses potential risks for air travel, warns the head of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributed 53% of flight delays to staffing issues among air traffic controllers, a stark increase from the usual 5%. With the shutdown stretching into its 14th day, Nick Daniels, the union president, suggests further tolls on air traffic could emerge as the budget deadlock continues.

The shutdown forces controllers, already in a high-stress job, to consider alternative work amidst political blame-shifting. Daniels highlights that air traffic control has become an unwarranted pawn in a larger political game. Many government employees, including controllers, risk missing paychecks as the impasse continues, intensifying concerns for the air travel system's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)