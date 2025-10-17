SA Boosts Export Drive Through High-Level Symposium and Expo in Midrand

South Africa is stepping up efforts to strengthen its export performance across Africa and global markets following the successful Export Symposium and Expo hosted by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) in Midrand from 14 to 16 October 2025.

The event marked a major milestone in the country’s trade agenda, bringing together over 130 local exporters, international buyers, and policymakers to promote value-added South African products, deepen trade partnerships, and chart a path toward diversified and resilient export markets.

A Platform for Trade Expansion and Collaboration

The three-day symposium served as a strategic hub for networking, policy dialogue, and business-to-business engagement, drawing representatives from across the African continent and beyond. Exporters from key industries—including automotive manufacturing, information and communications technology (ICT), agro-processing, mining machinery, and branding services—showcased their innovations and competitive advantages.

According to Zanele Sanni, Chief Director of Export Promotion at the dtic, the symposium was a reaffirmation of South Africa’s commitment to reshaping its trade strategy and broadening market access.

“The Export Symposium provided a dynamic platform to discuss how South Africa can leverage trade for inclusive growth and resilience. It underscored the urgency of diversifying our markets and strengthening intra-African trade,” Sanni said.

She highlighted that, while South Africa continues to perform well in traditional export markets such as the European Union and the United States, the future of the country’s export growth lies in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and emerging markets in Asia and Latin America.

Spotlight on the African Continental Free Trade Area

One of the symposium’s major focal points was the African Continental Free Trade Area, widely seen as a transformative framework for economic integration and trade expansion on the continent. Sanni described the AfCFTA as a “catalyst for South Africa’s export growth”, enabling the creation of regional value chains and the movement of goods with reduced tariffs.

“When the bulk of buyers come from across Africa, it confirms our ambition to channel export growth toward the continent, especially for value-added manufactured products,” she added.

The symposium featured buyers from Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Egypt, and Malawi, who participated in matchmaking and trade facilitation sessions with South African exporters. These interactions led to several promising leads and partnership discussions across various sectors, particularly in manufacturing and services.

Addressing Policy and Structural Challenges

The event also tackled policy reforms necessary to unlock trade potential within Africa. Delegates urged government and regional bodies to fast-track the finalisation of “rules of origin”—a crucial element of the AfCFTA framework that determines which products qualify for tariff preferences.

“Rules of origin for sensitive sectors such as textiles, automotive, and agro-processing must be concluded swiftly,” one panelist noted. “This will not only ensure fair competition but also help build regional value chains that create jobs within African economies.”

Additionally, discussions explored how export finance, logistics, and trade facilitation could be improved to enable small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to participate in export markets.

Government’s Commitment to Inclusive Growth

Opening the symposium, Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Zuko Godlimpi emphasized that the event is part of a long-term effort to position South Africa as a continental leader in industrialisation and trade diversification.

“Each African country has the potential to produce value-added goods, source from one another, and strengthen intra-African trade, moving beyond the current 15 to 16% levels,” Godlimpi said.

He noted that future editions of the symposium will rotate across African countries to encourage cross-border learning, market integration, and shared industrial development.

The Deputy Minister also reiterated that the government’s trade policy is guided by principles of inclusive growth, ensuring that small enterprises, women-led businesses, and youth-owned companies benefit from export opportunities.

Outcomes and the Road Ahead

The dtic confirmed that insights and resolutions from the symposium would feed into South Africa’s National Export Development Strategy (NEDS), with a focus on innovation, competitiveness, and regional collaboration.

Among the key outcomes were:

Strengthening partnerships with African trade promotion agencies.

Developing export training programmes for emerging exporters.

Expanding participation in regional trade fairs and investment forums.

Promoting the “Proudly South African” brand across global markets.

The department also announced plans to expand export incentives under the Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) scheme, which supports local companies in accessing new markets and participating in international trade exhibitions.

Toward a Globally Competitive South Africa

As the symposium concluded, Sanni reaffirmed that the success of South Africa’s export diversification strategy would depend on collaboration between government, industry, and the private sector.

“Our goal is to build a competitive, inclusive, and future-ready export sector that creates jobs and fosters sustainable growth. The world is changing, and so must our approach to trade,” she said.

With its growing focus on intra-African trade, sustainable production, and industrial value addition, South Africa is positioning itself not only as a gateway to African markets but as a global leader in export excellence and innovation.

