China Eastern Airlines to resume Shanghai-Delhi flights from November 9

China Eastern Airlines will resume Shanghai-Delhi commercial flights from November 9, the airline's online ticket sales platform showed on Saturday. India's foreign ministry said earlier this month that commercial flights between the two neighbouring countries would restart after a five-year freeze.

India's largest carrier, IndiGo, also announced it would start daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou.

