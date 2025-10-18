China Eastern Airlines to resume Shanghai-Delhi flights from November 9
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-10-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 08:48 IST
- Country:
- China
China Eastern Airlines will resume Shanghai-Delhi commercial flights from November 9, the airline's online ticket sales platform showed on Saturday. India's foreign ministry said earlier this month that commercial flights between the two neighbouring countries would restart after a five-year freeze.
India's largest carrier, IndiGo, also announced it would start daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou.
