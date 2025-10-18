Left Menu

DMRC announces changed train timings for Diwali

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 18:34 IST
DMRC announces changed train timings for Diwali
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced changes in its train timings for the Diwali festival.

According to the DMRC, on the eve of Diwali (Sunday) metro services on the Pink, Magenta and Grey lines will begin an hour earlier than usual, starting at 6 am instead of 7 am.

On Diwali day -- October 20 (Monday), the last metro train will depart from the terminal stations of all lines, including the Airport Express Line, at 10 pm, an hour earlier than the routine 11 pm schedule, it stated.

For the rest of the day, metro services will operate as per the normal schedule on all corridors, the DMRC added.

