Passenger bus crash in northeastern Brazil leaves 15 dead

A passenger bus in northeastern Brazil crashed into a sand embankment and flipped on its side, killing 15 people, local authorities said Saturday.The bus was carrying about 30 passengers, police said.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 18-10-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 22:56 IST
A passenger bus in northeastern Brazil crashed into a sand embankment and flipped on its side, killing 15 people, local authorities said Saturday.

The bus was carrying about 30 passengers, police said. The number of injured, who were taken to nearby hospitals, was not immediately clear. The vehicle departed from the state of Bahia and crashed in Saloa, a city in the neighbouring state of Pernambuco.

Police said the driver lost control of the bus, crossed into the opposite lane and hit rocks on the roadside. He then returned to the correct lane but crashed into a sand embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The driver suffered minor injuries and tested negative for alcohol, police said.

Bahia Gov. Jeronimo Teixeira said on X that his administration was supporting rescue efforts and the identification of victims. "I am following the situation with my team and deeply mourn the loss of lives, the injuries and the suffering of all the families," he wrote.

More than 10,000 people died in traffic accidents in Brazil in 2024, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

In April, 11 people died, including two children, after a passenger bus flipped on its side in southeastern Brazil. In February, a bus carrying university students and a truck collided on a highway in Sao Paulo state, killing 12 passengers.

Last September, a bus carrying the Coritiba Crocodiles football team flipped on a road, killing three people. The team has since drawn inspiration from the NFL to rebuild.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

