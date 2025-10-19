Four labourers from UP killed in road accident in Uttarakhand
Four men from Uttar Pradesh were killed and three others seriously injured when their tractor-trolley collided head-on with a pickup truck in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district on Saturday, police said.
The accident happened on the Khatima-Nankana Sahib road, killing the four labourers on the spot, they said.
Three others who sustained critical injuries were admitted to Civil Hospital in Khatima, from where they were referred to a another hospital.
The labourers were working for a contractor in the Khatima area and were returning home to Sambhal, UP for Diwali.
