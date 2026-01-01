Left Menu

Mysterious Wild Animal Attack Sparks Outrage in Uttarakhand

Officials reported a fatal wild animal attack on a woman in Almora district, Uttarakhand, inciting villagers to block a highway in protest. The forest department is investigating whether a leopard or tiger was involved, utilizing cages, cameras, and samples. The blocked road delayed the post-mortem process.

A tragic event unfolded in Uttarakhand's Almora district, where an unidentified wild animal fatally attacked a woman named Bachuli Devi. The incident occurred Wednesday evening while she was collecting fodder with fellow villagers.

In response to the attack, enraged locals blocked the Bhikiyasain-Ranikhet highway, demanding the forest authorities identify the creature, suspecting it to be a man-eater. Despite initial efforts to clear the highway, residents resumed their protest the following day.

Forest officials, including Forest Ranger Umesh Pandey and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rinku Bisht, arrived on scene, employing cameras and traps to determine whether a leopard or tiger was responsible. However, roadblocks have impeded the post-mortem examination, delaying further developments.

