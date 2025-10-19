Left Menu

Goods train derails on Kothavalasa-Kirandul line of ECoR

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-10-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 15:16 IST
Goods train derails on Kothavalasa-Kirandul line of ECoR
  • Country:
  • India

A goods train derailed on Sunday after a boulder rolled onto the railway tracks between Tyada and Chimidipalli railway stations of the Kothavalasa-Kirandul (KK) line in Andhra Pradesh, East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials said.

The incident took place around 4 am when the Visakhapatnam-bound goods train was coming from Bacheli, he said.

Two axles of the locomotive got derailed in the incident, the official said.

Railway authorities rushed to site and restoration work was underway on a war-footing, he said, adding that train services are expected to be normalised by this evening.

The Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train has been cancelled from both sides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Who is Bolivia's new president, Rodrigo Paz?

NEWSMAKER-Who is Bolivia's new president, Rodrigo Paz?

 Global
2
Soccer-Morocco win U-20 World Cup after beating Argentina in final

Soccer-Morocco win U-20 World Cup after beating Argentina in final

 Global
3
UPDATE 4-Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency, ending nearly 20 years of leftist rule

UPDATE 4-Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency, ending nearly 20 yea...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

UPDATE 1-China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025