Teenager suffers injuries while taking selfie on a rail tanker

PTI | Cuddalore(Tn) | Updated: 19-10-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 22:09 IST
A 16 year old boy sustained serious injuries after he accidentally touched a high-tension wire while taking a selfie on a stationed rail tanker in this district on Sunday, police said.

The district railway police identified the teenager as Sathish Kumar hailing from Ulundurpet.

On Sunday morning, he climbed a rail tanker that was stationed near the Virudhachalam railway station to take a selfie from his mobile phone, police said.

While taking the photograph, he suffered serious injuries after he accidentally touched the overhead high-tension wire, an official of the Virudhachalam Railway Police told PTI.

The boy is currently being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital, Mundiyampakkam, the official said. Following the incident, a case has been booked and investigation is going on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

