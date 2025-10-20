Indonesia Set to Roll Out Its First Homegrown Car in Three Years

Indonesia is gearing up to produce its own domestically manufactured car within the next three years, a move that marks a pivotal advancement for the nation's automotive sector.

President Prabowo Subianto announced on Monday that funding for this project has already been allocated, ensuring financial backing for the ambitious venture.

Additionally, land has been secured for the establishment of factories, setting the stage for the country to embark on this significant industrial development.

