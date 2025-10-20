Left Menu

Indonesia Set to Roll Out Its First Homegrown Car in Three Years

Indonesia has announced plans to manufacture its homegrown car within three years. President Prabowo Subianto confirmed that funding has been allocated and land has been prepared for the factories. This initiative marks a significant step for Indonesia's automotive industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia is gearing up to produce its own domestically manufactured car within the next three years, a move that marks a pivotal advancement for the nation's automotive sector.

President Prabowo Subianto announced on Monday that funding for this project has already been allocated, ensuring financial backing for the ambitious venture.

Additionally, land has been secured for the establishment of factories, setting the stage for the country to embark on this significant industrial development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

